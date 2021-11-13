Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Veracyte, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of VCYT opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Veracyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 938,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veracyte by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

