Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mandiant Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Mandiant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MNDT stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mandiant stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

