Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of SGMS opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,040,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.