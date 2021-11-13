Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Cut by Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

