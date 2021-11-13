Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Xencor stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

