Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

KHC stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

