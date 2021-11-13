QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QAD were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of QAD by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.63 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

