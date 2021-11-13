Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.