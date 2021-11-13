QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $162,231,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

