R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells $2,114,460.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R1 RCM alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.