Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 64,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,315. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLYB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

