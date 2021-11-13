Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $20.03. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 160,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.
The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25).
Several research firms have weighed in on RPID. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
