RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 283,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,324. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.12.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 165,356 shares valued at $5,602,099. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.