RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €631.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €631.89 ($743.40).

RAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($763.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €880.40 ($1,035.76) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €852.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €827.16.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

