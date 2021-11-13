Raven Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,861.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $7,861.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,539,797.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79274739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.07200319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,786.08 or 0.99440974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

