Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

