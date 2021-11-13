Raymond James Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.75 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SMMCF stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

