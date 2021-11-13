Raymond James Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$262.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYDGF stock opened at $169.26 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $163.85 and a 52-week high of $214.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.92.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.