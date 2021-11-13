Raymond James Raises Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $80.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

