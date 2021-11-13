Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.73.

Emera stock opened at C$58.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.76. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

