Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $17.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $17.21 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $16.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.54 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.97 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

