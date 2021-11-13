RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,386. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $157.97 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.