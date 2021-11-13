Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $517,212.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 2,799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78817839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00071466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.79 or 0.07193187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,588.07 or 1.00110917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

