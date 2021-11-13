Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Announces Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.

RXRX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $18.78. 826,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $42.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

