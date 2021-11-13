Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

RRGB traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 325,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.