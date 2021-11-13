Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.
RRGB traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 325,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.75.
In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
