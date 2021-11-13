Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,074.89 or 1.00390947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.58 or 0.00600987 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

