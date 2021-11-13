REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Critical Analysis

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for REE Automotive and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 244.53%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 140.55%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and ADOMANI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 138.14 -$4.39 million ($0.07) -4.16

ADOMANI has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A ADOMANI -484.13% -16.72% -15.83%

Summary

REE Automotive beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About ADOMANI

Adomani, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

