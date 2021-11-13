REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report sales of $443.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $391.45 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,967.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $435.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.69 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $178.79 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 104,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 156,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

