REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
