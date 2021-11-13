Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RGL remained flat at $GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. 485,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,624. The company has a market cap of £464.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

