Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Amala Duggirala Sells 25,000 Shares

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.