Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Rekor Systems to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $10.60 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

