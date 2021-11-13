Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 134,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $398.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.07.
In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
