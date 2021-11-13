Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 134,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $398.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.