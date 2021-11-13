Rempart Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.77. The company has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

