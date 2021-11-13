Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.