Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.65

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.65 and traded as high as $207.99. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $207.99, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.