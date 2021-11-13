Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Inspired Entertainment worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $15.63 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

