Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $16.75 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

