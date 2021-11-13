Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 76.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $158,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $478.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

