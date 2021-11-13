Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 199,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

NYSE:GIL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.