Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.71 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,851,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,491,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,305,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

