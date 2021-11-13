Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

