Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 75,568 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,568 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

