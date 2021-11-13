Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

