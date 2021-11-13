Renewable Energy Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REGI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.