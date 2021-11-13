Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issues Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 408,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,679. The company has a market cap of $156.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.