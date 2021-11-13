Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of RSSS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

