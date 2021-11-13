Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,884. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.38. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Research Solutions worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

