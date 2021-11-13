Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 101,251.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

