Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE REZI opened at $27.76 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

